Under Secretary of Defense Dr. Colin Kahl meets Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, together with NSC Coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk and Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, in Manama, Bahrain, on the margins of the annual Manama Dialogue, November 19.

The U.S. delegation underscored U.S. commitment to the strategic partnership with Iraq, and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to maintain U.S. forces in the country to support the Iraqi Security Forces in their continued fight to defeat ISIS.

The U.S. delegation stated its concerns regarding threats to Iraq’s security and stability, and expressed hope that progress on the Iraqi government’s program for economic stabilization will continue as well as critical steps to facilitate Iraq’s integration within the region.