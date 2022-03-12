Under TIR agreement trade with Central Asia is in progress

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Under the Transport International Route (TIR) trading with Central Asia is in progress and business of 80 containers of merchandise commodities in form of import have been carried out last year.

This was revealed by the Additional Custom Collector (ACC) Muhammad Tayyab while speaking on the occasion of receiving a cotton container bearing registration no QAA-451, loaded with import good from Uzbekistan via Torkham Border on Saturday.

In this connection a simple moot was organized at the border that was attended by the ACC Muhammad Tayyab, Deputy Collector Appraisement Amant Khan beside,traders and officials of custom house in Torkham.

Muhammad Tayyab said that Pak –Central Asia trade has been initiating since last under the agreement of the TIR and so far business of 80 containers of export and import has been done in one year.

He added that Pakistan exports rice leather made goods, medicines, sport commodities, various types of machineries etc to Uzbekistan, Kerghesistan and other central Asian countries while importing yarn made goods, medicines, cotton and other different commodities from them.

With completion of the under construction international standard transit terminal, the Torkham crossing will prove to be a gateway to trading activities in the peninsula.

Adeel Ahmad, driver of the import loaded container said that three weeks back he had started his journey from the Uzbekistan city of Tashkant however due to rough weather and heavy snow in the upper areas of Afghanistan delayed his journey.

Overall he enjoyed a peaceful journey, he added.

Earlier the import container was received at the Torkham crossing and bouquets were presented to the driver of the vehicle.

Later on after clearing by the custom officials, the vehicle moved towards its destination in Lahore to deliver the consignment.