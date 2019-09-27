Underage marriage foils in Jacobabad

F.P. Report

JACOBABAD: Police foiled a bid to underage marriage and successfully recovered teenage girl and apprehended two accused from place of marriage, here on Thursday.

Shams Dahar, the PRO to SSP Jacobabad, described that A-Section police have received information that Nikkah ceremony was to perform next to Benazir Kanto, the name of area, of an underage girl with an elderly man, acting on tip-off, area police raided the area and succeeded in recovering a girl namely “D”, of 14, daughter of late AjmalBanglani by caste while alleged groom namely JumoJaffari by caste managed to run from place of marriage ceremony, however area police have arrested two accused namely Shah Nawaz and Manjhi, both of Jaffari by caste, who were said to be played their active role to perform Nikkah ceremony, and foiled a bid to marriage of an underage girl, Dahar said.

It was also reported that the underage girl was sold off by her uncle in amounting Rs0.4 million to the Jaffari community man. Area police moved the recovered girl to Women Police Complaint Cell Jacobabad while she would be presented before concerned honorable court. An FIR (119/2019) under section 363/511 and 34 PPC has been lodged at A-Section Police Station of Thul on the behalf of state against accused involved in performing Nikkah of an underage girl.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Sindh government has passed Child Marriage Restraint Act against underage marriage inspite of that the practice of underage girl’s marriages is continuing in Sindh mainly Northern areas. Civil Society of Jacobabad including JaanOdhano and others demanded that such sort of practice should be curbed for the welfare of the underage girls while MrOdhano highlighted the negative impacts with respect to underage marriage and urged upon the higher authorities to implement Child Marriage Restraint Act and acclaimed the efforts of Jacobabad.