UNESCO calls on to ensure the safety of journalists in Afghanistan

PARIS (Agencies): UNESCO Director- General Audrey Azoulay called for the freedom of expression and safety of journalists in Afghanistan, while fully respecting international norms and human rights obligations, the organization said in a communiqué.

“Access to reliable information and open public debate, facilitated by free and independent media, are critical for Afghans to achieve the peaceful future they deserve,” said Azoulay, quoted in the communique.

“No one should be afraid to say what he thinks at this critical moment, and the safety of all journalists, including women, must be guaranteed above all,” she said.

UNESCO remains committed to providing all possible support for freedom of expression and access to information for all Afghans, the communiqué says.