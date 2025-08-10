UNESCO site, ancient bridges put Türkiye’s Adiyaman on tourism map

ISTANBUL (AA) : Located in southeastern Türkiye, Adiyaman is home to a rich cultural heritage that stretches back to the ancient Kingdom of Commagene.

At the heart of the province is Mount Nemrut, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its colossal stone statues and sweeping sunrise and sunset views that draw travelers from around the world.

Karakus Tumulus

The Karakus Tumulus stands out as a royal burial site built for Queen Isias, the mother of Mithridates II, son of King Antiochus I. The mound is surrounded by 9-meter-high Doric-style columns, one of which bears an eagle. Because that column has survived more firmly than the others, the site became known as “Karakus,” or “black bird.”

Cendere Bridge

Spanning the Kahta Stream, the 120-meter-long Cendere Bridge was built during the reign of Roman Emperor Septimius Severus (A.D. 193-211). Made from 92 massive stone blocks, the bridge originally bore four Corinthian columns dedicated to Severus, his wife Julia Domna and their sons Caracalla and Geta. The column for Geta was later destroyed by Caracalla after he killed his brother and sought to erase his memory.

Arsameia archaeological site

Arsameia served as the summer capital of the Commagene Kingdom. German archaeologist Friedrich Karl Dörner identified it as both a ceremonial and cult center. Highlights include a relief of Mithras, a stele depicting Antiochus shaking hands with Heracles, a 237-line Greek inscription, and underground passageways that run as deep as 158 meters.

Mount Nemrut

Mount Nemrut, often referred to as the world’s highest open-air museum, gained international attention in 1960 through photographs by Turkish photographer Ara Güler for Germany’s Stern magazine. Added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 1987 and declared a national park the following year, the site is believed to have been built by King Antiochus I to unify diverse religions and cultures under one realm.

Antiochus is thought to be buried under a large tumulus on the summit. The eastern terrace, known as the Gallery of the Gods, features statues of eagles and lions symbolizing royal power. The western terrace includes a lion horoscope relief that some scholars link to Antiochus’s coronation date.

Other sites

The Kizilin Bridge, another Roman-era structure, rises 31 meters above the ground and connects to the Kizilin Canyon, which is home to nearly 300 caves and boasts a history dating back approximately 5,000 years.

Nearby, the ancient city of Perre, once a key stopover in Roman times, contains more than 200 rock tombs.

The Gerger Canyon, nestled between the Euphrates River and Atatürk Dam Lake, offers a tranquil escape for nature lovers.

Living tradition

Adiyaman’s cultural scene is also marked by “Harfane Nights,” social gatherings that combine food, music and conversation. Traditionally held in homes or orchards, the events showcase local dishes accompanied by saz music and lively storytelling.

Restaurant owner Nimet Peri, who operates a venue inside a 150-year-old former mill, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that she has been working to promote Adiyaman’s cuisine since 2002.

“For the past two years, most of our guests have been local,” Peri said. “We hope that foreign visitors will also come. Adiyaman is a beautiful eastern city with a rich history, culture, and gastronomy that have yet to be fully explored. From now on, we will host our guests in wonderful restaurants with very special flavors.”