UNESCO World Heritage Site contenders 2021

Monitoring Desk

Starting July 24, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will decide which new sites may in future carry the title of World Heritage Site. We present some of the candidates.

Darmstadt Artists’ Colony Mathildenhöhe, Germany

Founded in 1899 by Hessian Grand Duke Ernst Ludwig to promote the arts and crafts movement — especially Bauhaus. Exhibitions began being staged at Mathildenhöhe as early as in 1901. The eclectic site comprises a historic Russian Orthodox Church, an exhibition hall, and Darmstadt’s landmark Wedding Tower — built to commemorate Ernst Ludwig’s second marriage.

The New Dutch Waterline, the Netherlands

Designed as an expansive defense network, the New Dutch Waterline encompasses 45 fortresses, six fortifications, various bunkers and waterworks, spanning over a total of 85 kilometers (53 miles). It was operational between 1815 and 1940, with the sole purpose of stopping enemies from advancing towards the western Netherlands.

Kaeng Krachan forest complex, Thailand

Covering a staggering 482 hectares of land across no less than three provinces, Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan forest complex is home to a wildlife sanctuary as well as two national parks. The area’s biological diversity is regarded as exceptional. Indeed, it provides a habitat for several endangered species – including the Siamese crocodile, the Asian giant tortoise and the Asian black bear.

Deer Stone Monuments, Mongolia

These Mongolian Bronze Age sculptures could soon be added to UNESCO’s prestigious World Heritage Sites’ list. The deer stones, as they are known, are engraved with highly artistic renderings of animals, weapons, shields and decorative patterns. Between one and four meters tall, the monuments are believed to have been dedicated to ancient chiefs and warriors.

The Lower Germanic Limes, Germany, the Netherlands

The Roman Empire was protected by border fortifications known as the Limes. Three frontier sections have already made the World Heritage Sites list; the Lower Germanic Limes has not yet. Running 400 kilometers along river Rhine from Bonn to the Dutch coast, this military structure was established in the last decades B.C., lasting until the demise of the Western Roman Empire in the 5th century A.D.

Jomon archaeological sites, Japan

This is Japan’s Sannai-Maruyama site, containing remnants and reconstructions of a large Jomon-era settlement. This hunter-gatherer culture is thought to have lasted from about 13,000 B.C. to roughly 300 B.C.. Japan aims to have a total of 17 Jomon sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list.

The Jewish heritage of Speyer, Worms and Mainz, Germany

The German cities of Speyer, Worms and Mainz — located near each other along river Rhine — were a center of Jewish cultural life in the Middle Ages. Referred to as Shin, Vav and Mem in medieval Hebrew, the three towns are collectively known as ShUM cities. Worms is home to Europe’s oldest Jewish cemetery (pictured above).

The Great Spas of Europe, Europe

Europe boasts plenty of elegant spa towns — soon, 11 of them could be included on the World Heritage List. Among the contenders is the city of Bath in southwest England. Founded in the 1st century A.D., its well preserved ancient Roman Baths still flow with natural hot water. Other spa locations included on the application are in France, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Italy and Belgium.

Chankillo Astronomical Complex, Peru

Peru’s Chankillo complex, located some 360 kilometers north of the capital Lima, dates back to the early Horizon period (500 – 200 B#.C.). The Thirteen Towers (pictured) form a man-made horizon when viewed from below. The line of buildings, running north to south along a ridge, closely corresponds to the movement of the rising and setting sun over the year.

Sof Omar Cave, Ethiopia

Extending 15 kilometers into the limestone foothills, Sof Omar is Ethiopia’s longest cave. Situated in the country’s southeast, it is venerated by local Muslims, with an annual November pilgrimage. Sof Omar features a spacious cavern known as the Chamber of Columns due to its colossal limestone pillars. The cave system is also home to various bats and fish.

Courtesy: DW