Unfinished business for India in Champions Trophy final, says Gill

DUBAI (AFP): India’s Shubman Gill on Saturday said the team will look to win the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand to get over their 2023 ODI World Cup title defeat.

The final on Sunday in Dubai will decide the winner of the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

“I am quite excited,” vice-captain Gill told reporters. “My second ICC event for team India and second final. The last time which we couldn’t do, we will try to do it this time.”

India went down to Australia in the 50-over World Cup final in November 2023 on home soil in Ahmedabad in a heartbreaking defeat for the team, which had come into the title clash unbeaten.

However, Rohit Sharma’s team eased the heartache of fans a few months later when they lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup title — India’s first victory in a major global event since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Gill, who was not part of the T20 triumph, said the ICC title in Barbados allows the team to go into Sunday’s final without any baggage. “It’s also about once you get one title that kind of breaks the jinx and then it gives you the momentum and also you are not desperate about getting the title,” said Gill.

“Winning the title in 2024 doesn’t mean that we are less hungry, but it kind of gives us more balance that we have won an ICC title and we will try to do our best to win this one.”

India come into the title clash unbeaten in four matches after they went past Australia in the semi-final to eye a third Champions Trophy crown.

Rohit retirement can wait

India have played all their matches in Dubai after they refused to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions. Gill said the importance of a final does come into the equation when they walk out but a champion team knows how to handle pressure.

“The big-match pressure is always there,” said Gill.

“This is the reason why we talk about big teams of previous years, including West Indies and Australia. Those teams played their best cricket in knock-outs. Easier said than done, but good teams play their best cricket under pressure.”

Virat Kohli has been in top form as he hit an unbeaten 100 against arch-rivals Pakistan in a group game and hit 84 in another successful chase in the semi-final. Rohit has been slammed for not converting his starts into bigger scores, but his quick cameos have nonetheless allowed the team to build totals.

Gill, who opens with Rohit, said India’s batting depth has allowed the top-order to bat freely. “I think this is the best batting line-up that I have been part of,” said Gill. “Rohit, Virat, I think all-time one-day greats. Rohit one of the best openers in white-ball and Virat one of the best ODI batsman ever.”

He added: “The depth in our batting makes the work easier for batsmen at the top and you tend to play freely because of the depth.” Whilst Indian media continue to speculate on Rohit’s retirement, Gill said there has been no talk about it in the dressing room. “The discussion has been around the final,” said Gill. “I don’t think even Rohit is thinking about it too much.”