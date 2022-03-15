UNGA declares March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia

NEW YORK (APP):The UN General Assembly Tuesday adopted, by consensus, a resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), that proclaims Ma-rch 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, saying it was aimed at promoting a culture of tolerance ad peace globally.

The resolution was sponsored by 57 members of the OIC, and eight other countries, including China and Russia.

Under its terms, the resolution strongly deplores all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief and such acts directed against their places of worship, as well as all attacks on and in religious places, sites and shrines that are in violation of international law.

“Islamophobia is a reality,” Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan, told the 193-member Assembly, noting that the phenomenon was growing and must be addressed.

Today’s resolution invi-tes all member states, relevant organizations of the United Nations system, ot-her international and regio-nal organizations, civil soc-iety, private sector and fai-th-based organizations to o-bserve the international day in an appropriate manner.

Related