UNGA president to visit Pakistan on Jan 18

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa will visit Pakistan next from January 18 to 22.

UNGA president spokesperson, Monica Grayley said that Maria Fernanda is paying visit at the invitation of the Pakistani government,

She told this while addressing an afternoon briefing at the UN headquarters in New York, she added, “The president of the National Assembly will visit Pakistan from the 18th to the 22nd of January at the invitation of the government of Pakistan.

This will be the first official visit to the Asia Pacific since Miss María Fernanda Espinosa took office in September.

Monica added, “The president is looking forward to strengthening the ties between Pakistan and the UN, promoting multilateralism and continuing her work with Pakistan on the priorities for the 73rd session of the GA”.

Espinosa will meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as well as the representatives of the UN and of civil society during her five-day visit.

“Travel costs are being covered by Pakistan and by the regular budget of the UNGA’s Office,” the spokesperson added.