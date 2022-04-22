UNGA will vote on draft resolution on right of veto

NEW YORK (TASS): The Office of the Chairman of the session of the UN General Assembly confirmed the holding on April 26 of a vote on a draft resolution providing for the convening of a meeting of this structure with each use of the right of veto in the Security Council of the world organization.

“The meeting will be held on Tuesday [April 26] at 10:00 (17:00 Moscow time – TASS note),” Polina Kubiyak, spokesperson for the head of the session of the General Assembly, told TASS on Friday.

As expected, the document can be adopted by a simple majority.

The draft resolution assumes that in the event of the use of the right of veto in the UN Security Council by any of the permanent members, a meeting of the General Assembly is convened within 10 days on the issue in respect of which the veto was used.

The General Assembly can adopt its document on this issue, but is not in a position to challenge the right of veto. The resolutions of this body, unlike the decisions of the Security Council, are not binding.

On Tuesday, a group of countries that supported the project, at the initiative of Liechtenstein, held an informal meeting to discuss the document.

