UNHCR program providing trade skills for women, girls

KABUL (TOLOnews): UNHCR has provided 120 displaced women and girls who have returned to Herat with the opportunity to learn carpet weaving, embroidery, painting, making miniatures and bag production.

These women and girls have been included in the project “Making Afghanistan” and earn income by selling their handicrafts.

“Usually, in this project, we provide artists with access to the market and connect them with the market. We also train them based on market demand so that they can produce goods based on market demand,” said Hassan Khan Ahmadzai, head of the “Making Afghanistan” project.

The women and girls who are part of the Build Afghanistan project said that they are the only breadwinners and heads of their families.

“This work is useful for us, we can help the family, stand up for ourselves, make a contribution,” said Marzia Haidari, a student.

“We are a seven-member family, and I am the head of the family. This institution is good for us,” said Hawa Hussini, a student.

After the Islamic Emirate banned women from working in NGOs, now women and girls work from their houses.

“My request to the government is not to close down work for women and to open it. Women should go to work and carry out their work,” said Sakina Merzaye, a student.

“We work in the handicraft carpet sector. The money I get from here is good for my family and I am a good helper for my parents,” said Latifa Ali Zada, a student.

These women and girls have been trained in carpet weaving, embroidery, painting, and making bags.