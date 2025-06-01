UNICEF: 4 million Afghan children deprived of education

KABUL (TOLONews): According to a new report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), about four million children in Afghanistan are deprived of education.

The lack of adequate educational infrastructure, clean water, sanitary facilities, and qualified teachers—particularly female teachers—has been cited as the main reasons for this deprivation.

UNICEF warns that the continuation of this situation poses a serious threat to the future of the younger generation.

The report states: “An estimated 4 million children in Afghanistan are reported to be out of school. Many are unable to attend due to lack of proper school buildings, safe water and clean sanitation facilities, and lack of qualified teachers – particularly women. Children often drop out due to economic barriers, sometimes forced into child labour to help their families earn an income.”

Hekmatullah Mirzada, a university professor, said: “Afghanistan’s education sector currently faces numerous challenges and limitations, including infrastructural problems, a lack of skilled and professional teachers, the absence of a standardized and updated curriculum, societal cultural weaknesses, and political restrictions.”

Some teachers emphasize that serious attention must be paid to education for the country’s better future and call on international organizations, especially UNICEF, to work toward improving education.

Zaki Mohammadi, another university professor, stated: “Opportunities for education must be created for both men and women. In every aspect, conditions should be improved—materially, through the provision of school buildings, stationery, and facilities—and spiritually, by ensuring quality teaching.”

At the same time, some female students once again urged the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools for girls above the sixth grade.

Hasanat, a student, told TOLOnews: “It has been four years since girls’ schools were closed. We request the Islamic Emirate reopen the schools for girls.”

Diana, another student, said: “I wanted to become a doctor in the future, but now my future is uncertain. I call on the Islamic Emirate to reopen the schools for girls.”

Previously, UNICEF had reported that 2.2 million girls in Afghanistan have been deprived of education due to these restrictions, with 400,000 of them affected just this year.