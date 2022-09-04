UNICEF to hire 500 teachers in Nimroz

ZARANJ (Agencies): The United Nations Children’s Fund or UNICEF says that the organization provides education for 17,500 children in Nimroz province of Afghanistan.

Mawlawi Yar Mohammad Haqyar, head of education in Nimroz, told this news agency that UNICEF will hire 5 hundred male and female teachers in the remote areas of the districts of Nimroz province to facilitate education grounds for children.

The project costs 5 hundred USD, which is financed through UNICEF, he added.

At the same time, the residents of the remote areas of Nimroz say that in the past 20 years, there has been less education for their children.

They say that by creating these classrooms, their children can shape their future by broadening their education.

Nimroz is one of the provinces of the country that has received less attention to its education situation in the past years.

