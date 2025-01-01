Unidentified assailants kill five in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Unidentified assailants killed five people in the Jameel Chowk area of Peshawar on Saturday.

According to details, the police said that the people riding in the vehicle were going to their home after attending a wedding. The police were conducting a search operation to arrest the accused.

The police said that, according to an initial investigation, the incident was the result of an old rift. The police were further investigating the matter.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Masood Bangash said that an FIR was being registered, and the accused will be arrested soon.