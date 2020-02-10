Unilateral Indian steps of August 5 violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir: FM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Indian government’ unilateral steps taken on 5th august last year were in clear violation of UN resolution on Kashmir dispute.

He was speaking at a ceremony of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Karachi on Monday.

The Foreign Minister said illegal Indian steps in occupied Kashmir have also damaged the economic conditions in the territory and it has caused loss of two billion dollars to the economy in the valley and four hundred thousand people in have been deprived of the employment. He said that international community is well aware of what is happening in occupied Kashmir.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he has written several letters to the president of UN Security Council to highlight the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

He said that foreign office will facilitate business community through economic diplomacy to improve the national economy.

Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony at Institute of Business Administration in Karachi on Monday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has made it clear that Pakistan is partner in peace and not part of any regional and international conflict.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has always played a positive role in Afghanistan peace process. Pakistan’s role in regional peace has been acknowledged and appreciated at international level.

He said economic stability in the country could only be achieved by controlling trade deficit with increase in export and reducing dependency on import. He said that instead of importing raw material we will have to pay attention on making profitable items.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that without controlling trade deficit the goals of required progress could hardly be achieved.