Union Complex appoints Focus Estates as sales partner

14 mins ago
F.P. Report

LAHORE: Union Complex, one of the largest residential apartment projects in Lahore, has appointed Focus Estates as its Sales Partner, in a simple but impressive ceremony, attended by the management of both the organizations along with a large number of real estate dealers from Lahore.
Speaking to the guests, the Chief Guest, Azmat Tarin, Chairman My Address, termed Union Complex as the modern and state-of-the-art project which common can easily afford. He termed the partnership as a step towards the success.
At the occasion, Ayub Qadri (CEO AYQ Developers), Shahram Raza (Director RBG Silkbank), and Rana Iftikhar (CEO Focus Estate) also expressed their thoughts.

