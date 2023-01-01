Union: Kandahar to export $600 million worth of dried fruit this year

KANDAHAR (TOLOnews): The Kandahar Dried Fruit Union reported that during the current solar year, this province will export dried fruit worth 600 million dollars to foreign countries.

According to the officials of this union, in addition to Pakistan and India, Kandahar’s dried fruit is currently exported to other countries of the world.

“Annually, we export about 100,000 or 110,000 tons, and we export an amount worth about 600-500 million dollars,” said Abdul Ahad Sediqi, head of Kandahar Dried Fruit Union.

From a single factory in Kandahar Industrial Park, up to ten tons of dried fruits are exported to foreign countries after processing and packaging every day.

Some businessmen said that Kandahar’s dried fruit have s good market in the world.

“Trucks are loaded here and go to Pakistan and from Pakistan to India,” Sardar, a businessman told TOLOnews.

“Our dried fruits are so good in quality that they are exported even to Russia and India,” Abdul Rahim, a businessman, told TOLOnews.

According to the figures of the Kandahar Dried Fruit Union, the export of dried fruits from this province to foreign countries constitutes 70% of the country’s exports.