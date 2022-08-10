Union of money changer protest against US drone strike in Kabul

KABUL (Agencies): Union Money changers across the country started protesting in response to the recent US drone strike on Kabul.

While chanting slogans of death to America, the demonstrators asked this country to stop making excuses and lying and also to stop aggression against Afghanistan.

Haji Mustafa Rahimi, head of the Nangarhar money changers’ union, one of the protestors said, “The US attack on Kabul is a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, and it is contrary to all moral standards of the Islamic world.”

Money changers in Nangarhar asked the international community to prevent the repetition of America’s aggressive actions against Afghanistan.

Ghulam Muhammad Sohrabi, the head of the Herat money changers union, read a resolution while supporting the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, asking the United Nations not to allow America to attack countries under various pretexts.

The money changers in Herat, in their protest, demanded the release of the frozen monetary of Afghanistan from the United States.

The head of the Herat money changers union asked America to hand over the frozen money of Afghanistan to the Islamic Emirate so that Afghanistan can be saved from the economic crisis that is currently affecting it.

At least 9 billion dollars of Afghan Central Bank’s reserves outside the country were frozen after the Islamic control of power in the country, 7 billion of these resources have been blocked in a bank in the US.

Protesting money changers in a number of provinces, while burning a caricature of US President Joe Biden, said that such attacks cannot weaken the morale of Afghan citizens.

The US claims that Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the al-Qaeda network, was killed in an airstrike in the Shirpur area of Kabul.

The Islamic Emirate, while expressing its ignorance of the existence of the Al-Qaeda leader in Kabul, has called the US attack for any reason a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty and has condemned it.

