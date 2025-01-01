United Airlines to resume US service to Tel Aviv

NEW YORK (AFP): United Airlines said Tuesday it would resume service between Tel Aviv and its Newark/New York hub on July 21, 10 days earlier than previously planned.

The carrier joined a large group of international airlines that suspended service to Israel on June 13 as fighting between Israel and Iran closed off airspaces in the region.

United subsequently said it would pause service with Tel Aviv through at least July 31.

The restoration of service reflects the improved flying environment following a truce between the countries from late last month.

“This resumption is in line with United’s longstanding commitment to serving Tel Aviv,” the airline said.

“United service to Tel Aviv always follows a detailed assessment of operational considerations in the region and close consultation with the unions representing our flight attendants and pilots.”

United had also said it would suspend daily service between Newark and Dubai. The company did not immediately reply to a query on the status of that service.

American Airlines, which has not flown to Tel Aviv since October 2023, has “nothing new to share at this time regarding Tel Aviv service,” according to a spokesperson.

“Customers who are planning travel to Israel can purchase tickets on aa.com on flights operated by our partner airlines that serve Tel Aviv,” the spokesperson said.

American is part of the Oneworld Alliance, which includes British Airways and Qatar Airways, among others.

Delta Air Lines, which also suspended service to Middle Eastern destinations, did not immediately respond to an AFP query.