United Alpha’s price increased four months after launch

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: United has increased the price of its Alpha hatchback by Rs 50,000 just four months after it was launched in January.

The new price of the 1000cc hatchback is Rs 1,445,000. This price is applicable on all orders received after April 24, 2021.

United Alpha was launched in January this year with a price tag of Rs 1,395,000. However, despite the value of Rupee against the Dollar appreciating by 4% in the past four months, the car’s price has been increased by 3.58%.

Alpha is a 1000cc hatchback competing with Suzuki Cultus and Kia Picanto, and is still the cheapest offering in the 1000cc hatchback segment.