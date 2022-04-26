United Kingdom adjusts sanctions list for Russia

LONDON (TASS): The UK has made technical adjustments to the sanctions list for Russia, which includes 195 individuals and legal entities, without introducing new restrictions. This follows from an updated version of the document circulated on Tuesday by the UK Foreign Office.

Changes have been made to deputies of the State Duma and members of the Federation Council. The new version of the document contains a number of technical adjustments, as well as more explanations about the reasons for blacklisting certain persons involved, which implies a ban on entry into the UK and freezing assets in the country if they are found.

In particular, the document now states that sanctions were imposed against members of the State Duma and the Federation Council of the Russian Federation due to the fact that they approved the law on the recognition of the LPR and DPR, thereby “supporting the policy and / or actions aimed at destabilizing Ukraine and /or undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine or endangering them.”

The new document also spells out in more detail the measures that may be applied by the British authorities in relation to yachts and aircraft on the list.

The paragraph on the imposition of sanctions against Sberbank has also been adjusted – the repetition of the measures applied against the bank has been removed.

