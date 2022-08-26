United Nations announces aid for flood affected Afghans

KABUL (TOLOnews): The United Nation announced that it will provide aid for the flood affected people in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has recently been hit with flash floods that claimed the life of more than 180 people.

“Humanitarian colleagues tell us that over the past week, heavy rain and flash floods have affected several provinces across the eastern, central, southeastern, southern and western regions impacting more than 8,200 families. We and our humanitarian partners deployed assessment teams to identity the affected areas,” spokesman for the Secretary-General of the UN, Stéphane Dujarric told a press conference.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emarat in a press conference said that in the last flooding across the country 180 people died and 3 thousand houses were destroyed.

“We call on the world and Islamic countries and the humanitarian organizations to help the Islamic Emirate in providing humanitarian aid to the people,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

Some residents of Shewaki regions in Bagram distract say that conditions in this distract are urgent and call on support organizations to help them.

“They help us to go back home. We are shocked that where we can go now,” said Shah Jan, a flood victim.

“This normal aid is not enough. They should build a wall from Pul-e-Shiwa to Bagrami area (to prevent the flood),” said Jawed, a flood victim.

The spokesman for the Secretary General of the United Nations announced aid for Afghanistan and Pakistan following the recent devastating floods.

