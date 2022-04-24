United Nations Security Council will hold closed consultations, on Syria chemical weapons

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: On Monday (25 April), the Security Council will convene for its quarterly open debate on “The situation in the Mi-ddle East, including the Palestinian question”. Sp-ecial Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland is the anti-cipated briefer, says a press statement issued on Sunday.

There will be an open briefing, followed by closed consultations, on the political and humanitarian tracks in Syria on Tuesday (26 April). Special Envoy Geir O. Pedersen will brief on political developments, while Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths and a civil society representative will brief on humanitarian developments.

On Wednesday, the Council will convene for its semi-annual briefing on the implementation of the 2013 Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework (PSC Fram-ework) for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Great Lakes region. The expected briefers are Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region Huang Xia, Executive Secretary of the International Confere-nce for the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) João Samuel Caholo and a civil society representative.

On Thursday, the Sec-urity Council is scheduled to vote on a draft resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Also on Thursday, the Council will receive the semi-annual briefing of ICC prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan concerning the court’s cases in Libya.

On Friday, there will be an open briefing, followed by closed consultations, on the Syria chemical weapons track. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu is the anticipated briefer.

This week, Council members are expected to continue negotiating a US-proposed draft resolution updating and strengthening the 1718 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) sanctions regime.

At the subsidiary body level, the Military Staff Committee will hold a formal meeting on Friday (29 April).

On Wednesday, Albania and France will organise an in-person Arria-formula meeting on “Ensuring accountability for atrocities committed in Ukraine”.

