United Nations special envoy says conflict escalation has begun in Syria

NEW YORK (TASS): A deteriorating security situation and a renewed escalation of the conflict are noted in the provinces of Deraa and Idlib, as well as in northeastern Syria. This was stated on Tuesday by the UN Secretary General’s special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen at a meeting of the World Organization’s Security Council.

“Over the past 17 months, I have informed you that, compared to the previous phases of the conflict, relative calm has been established in Syria, and the front lines have come to a standstill. Unfortunately, recently we have witnessed escalation in many parts of Syria, “he said.

Pedersen noted that we are talking about the province of Deraa, regions in the Idlib and Aleppo regions, Raqqa and Haseke in northeastern Syria. He also pointed to Israeli airstrikes on the territory of the country.

“The sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity of Syria continues to be violated,” he added. The special envoy paid special attention to the situation in the Idlib region. According to him, such an intensity of clashes and airstrikes in the area, as now, has not been observed there since March 2020.

“This development reminds us that the conflict in Syria is far from over, and that we need a credible political process to resolve it, as well as greater international cooperation,” UN emissary said.