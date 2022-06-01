United States and Taiwan to hold consultations on trade

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The US authorities and representatives of the Taiwanese administration intend to hold a series of consultations aimed at strengthening economic ties, developing trade, and promoting innovation. This is stated in a statement released on Wednesday by the office of the representative of the United States in trade negotiations Catherine Tai.

According to the document, earlier in the day, the parties held a “virtual meeting” organized by the American Institute in Taiwan (the de facto US embassy) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the United States. They agreed to launch the “U.S.-Taiwan 21st Century Trade Initiative” to develop concrete ways to deepen economic and trade relations, promote joint priority goals based on shared values, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth for workers and enterprises”.

The Tai office clarified that the US and the Taiwanese administration, in particular, intend to discuss issues related to electronic payment systems, improving the regulatory framework in the field of trade, combating corruption, environmental measures and agricultural development.

The first meeting of the initiative is expected to take place later this month in the US capital. It will be hosted by the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the United States.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Since then, Taiwan has retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Re-public of China, which ex-isted on the mainland bef-ore the communists came to power. According to the official position of the PRC, supported by most countries, including Russia, the island is considered one of the Chinese provinces.

The United States severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 and established them with the PRC. While recognizing the “one China” policy, Washington at the same time continues to maintain contacts with the Taipei administration and supplies weapons to the island. In 2020, the administration of the previous US President Donald Trump, against the backdrop of aggravated relations with Beijing due to the situation in Hong Kong, significantly intensified contacts and exchanges with Taiwan, which caused a protest from the PRC authorities. In early October last year, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources in the Joe Biden administration, that US military instructors had been conducting secret activities in Taiwan for more than a year to strengthen its defense capabilities.

