United States announces significant military assistance for Ukraine

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: As part of the surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on September 26, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia’s war of aggression.

This additional assistance, provided under previous drawdowns from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $1.25 billion. It includes: Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) munitions; air defense munitions; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; air-to-ground munitions; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; Tube-launched, Optically guided, Wire-tracked (TOW) missiles; ammunition for crew-served weapons and fragmentation grenades; demolitions equipment and munitions; communication, training, software, clothing and individual equipment; and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russia’s aggression.