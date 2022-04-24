United States blocks funds of Russian consulate in New York

NEW YORK (RIA Novo-sti): Alan Bulkaty. The fu-nds of the Consulate Gen-eral of the Russian Federa-tion in New York, which are on the accounts of Bank of America, are blocked – the mission operates due to the cash reserve, RIA Nov-osti reported. Consul Gen-eral Vyacheslav Slavkin.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the accounts of the Russian Consulates General in Houston and New York were closed by Bank of America.

“We have had all Bank of America accounts bloc-ked and frozen since March 16. We are completely limited in paying utility bills – we cannot pay for gasoline, we cannot pay for insura-nce. We cannot pay for bas-ic things necessary for the functioning of the Cons-ulate General,” he said.

According to him, “there are restrictions on the payment of salaries to employees” of the consulate. “All funds are blocked – we do not have the right to issue checks, all cards are bloc-ked. We do not have the right to pay for any services through electronic chann-els,” the diplomat said, calling the blocked amount large.

He pointed out that all payments for the operation of the consulate are made from the cash reserve available at the mission’s cash desk in case of extreme events. “In addition, we use the funds that citizens pay for consular services,” he added. So, according to h-im, utilities, gasoline are paid. “We have practically completely limited the departure of our employees, as this is a waste of fuel. We pay for communications – mobile, telephone communications. The most urgent, in general,” Slavkin added.

And about. The Consul General did not begin to make forecasts of how much the reserve of funds would last. “We are working very closely with the S-tate Department on this is-sue. The State Department promised to provide all assistance in opening new accounts in some other bank. But so far everything is in the process. So far there is no result,” Slavkin concluded.

The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in New York fully provides services, despite the block-ed accounts in Bank of Am-erica, RIA Novosti reported. The Consulate General of the Russian Federation in New York, in retaliation for the military operation in Ukraine, was threatened with Molotov cocktails, last week there was a threat of mining, which turned out to be false, RIA Novosti reported.

“We receive daily threats by e-mail, phone calls with threats, both in Russian and in English. We respond to this,” he said. “Once we w-ere informed that we were being bombarded with Mo-lotov cocktails. And once (last week) there was a me-ssage about a planted bo-mb. It was not confirmed,” Slavkin stressed. According to him, the bomb threat came from an unknown email. “As far as we know, the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN also received such a letter. It said that bombs were planted in all Russian institutions in the US),” Slavkin said.

Related