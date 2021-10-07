United States creates special center to counter “global challenge” from China

WASHINGTON DC (TASS): The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is creating a special center in its structure to counter the “global challenge” from the PRC.

“[CIA Director William] Burns announced the establishment of the China Mis-sion Center [CMC,” PRC-related Mission Center “] to respond to a global challenge from the PRC that affects all areas of the of-fice. Stressing that the thre-at comes from the Chinese government, and not from his people, Director Burns explained that the new center will provide a comprehensive management resp-onse and consolidate the exceptional work the CIA is already doing against this key rival, “said a press release posted Thursday on the CIA website .

“The center will further strengthen our collective work on the most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century – the increasingly hostile PRC government,” Burns said. At the same time, he stressed that, despite the creation of a new center specializing in issues related to the PRC, “the CIA will continue to pay close attention to other important threats, which include aggressive Russia, provocative North Korea, hostile Iran, and the fight against terrorism.” …

In addition, the CIA will establish the position of Chief Technology Officer and establish a Transna-tional and Technology Mission Center, which will focus on “global issues critical to the competitiveness of the United States”, which includes new technologies, economic security, climate change, ensuring public health.

The decision on the innovations was made following the results of the “strategic reviews” launched by the CIA in the spring of this year. The CIA leadership believes that the introduction of all these changes in the organizational structure of management and its approaches will enable a better response to the “current and future national security challenges” of the United States.