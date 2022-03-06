University of Peshawar is supposedly KP’s flagship university: VC

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: In response to staging protests on Friday, March 04, 2022, by teaching and non-teaching staff of the university against the provincial government and university administration, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Idrees said that the University of Peshawar is supposedly KP’s flagship university. What happens here is watched widely across the country. But one fact glares out — the striking teachers do not demand a change in the university’s increasingly bleak academic environment.

He said that providing quality and effective education to the students of the University of Peshawar is one of the top priorities of the University.

After a long disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the grace of Almighty Allah, routine classes have commenced and now the semester calendar is being followed in letter & spirit. Routine teaching and research activities are running in all the teaching departments/institutes/centers/ academy/schools/colleges and 100% of students’ attendance is being observed.

Physical examinations have been conducted in most of the Departments and are in progress in some others for the first time after a long interval caused by the epidemic. Continuity of the same is imperative for a conducive academic environment and uplift. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vice-Chancellor, University of Peshawar, said that I am proud of my teachers who protect themselves from any politics and give priority to the students for their guidance.

Expressing deep sorrow over the protests during office hours by teachers, class three and class four employees association in University of Peshawar, the vice-chancellor said that the universities are run under the supervision of the Higher Education Commission and Higher education department regarding academic and financial matters. As per the demands in the protest, the University of Peshawar has already approved the 10pc increase in salaries and had proper homework for the approval of 20pc further as the university has always had serious consultations to resolve budget, salaries, expenditures, pensions, and other financial matters. All the decisions of the university are being passed by the competent body of the university like F&PC and syndicate in which no one should have any doubt.

It is pertinent to mention that the provincial government has released a 450 million bailout package along with a 50 million performance incentive to the university of Peshawar to combat the financial crises and run the varsity finances like salaries and expenditures smoothly.

The pending selection board of 2018 has been discussed in two meetings by a committee comprising of all deans under the need-based assessment report by the provincial inspection team (PIT). Some 52 class three, class four employees, and sanitation staff had already been promoted. While 500 more promotion cases are in progress by the selection committee. As per the decision of the syndicate the deduction of 5pc from the salaries of the employees will be spent out on the maintenance of houses they live in. There is no fee in the constituent schools of the University of Peshawar for class three and class four employees’ children. While the 50pc fee will be admissible from upper-class employees.

The convince allowance has only been deducted during the winter vacations as per the recommendation of the Departmental Audit Committee (DAC) and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the inquiry report by the Provincial Inspection Team (PIT) made in 2020.

University has recruited about 200 Ph.D. degree holders with high-impact research papers published as a visiting teachers for the four years BS program in various disciplines after a proper advertisement and selection mechanism to run the academic year seamlessly. The said recruitment has been made for challenging the financial crises at varsity and giving the job and experience opportunity to highly qualified young and energetic people, which can be later inducted after the proper advertisement and selection board. He said that the decisions taken for the betterment of the University of Peshawar should be considered and understood by all so that everything becomes clear.

He said that the university administration has high respect for teachers and students, the few elements creating the gap between administration and teaching staff should be exposed to the teacher and student community.

Vice-Chancellor further added that the university cannot neglect the hard work and struggle of class three and class four employees, so the university does organize various draws for their encouragement like Umrah etc.

He further said that it is in need to focus on respect for each other rather than popularity and better to pursue clear goals by making meetings, providing regular and constructive feedback. He further said that we the custodian of this great and historic alma mater are supposed to hand over this university to our next generation in a possible better condition. He further said that it is the responsibility of all of us to make the University of Peshawar our home and bring it to a higher position. Therefore, to facilitate the teachers, students, and general public and further, the smooth flow of the same, all the academic units and administrative offices will carry out their routine academic activities without any break/interruption.

To save the precious time of the students, it is to ensure the presence of teaching / non-teaching staff of the University working under your kind supervision/administrative control so that the routine academic activities and administrative business could be carried out without interruption.