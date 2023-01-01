Unknown gunmen shot kills 3 persons including 2 policemen

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Unknown miscreants on Thursday shot killed three persons including two policemen near Sabzi Mandi area in the premises of Mingora city police station Swat district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Farman said, two police constables, deployed at Mingora police station were on duty near Sabzi Mandi when two unknown miscreants fired at them. As a result of firing, he said two police constables; named Umara Khan and Ashraf Ali were martyred on the scene.

A passerby identified as Musa Khan also received bullet wounds and died on the way to the hospital. The passerby, Musa Khan, was an employee of a private bank in Mingora. The assailants managed to flee the scene after the killing spree. SP said, it was an attack carried out by the terrorists adding that a search operation has been launched in the district to nab them. All the exit points of the district have been sealed to prevent the escape of the terrorists from the district.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the martyred police constables blocked the main Saidu Road in Swat in protest of the killing of policemen. They demanded early arrest of the killers of the constables.

Later, the protest was called off after talks with SP Farman Khan, DSP Atta Ullah, DSP Amjad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sohail Khan. The funeral prayers of the martyred policemen were offered at Kabal Police Line, which was attended by Six Brigade Commander Sajid Akbar, DIG Malakand Nasir Mahmood Satti, DPO Swat Shafiullah Gandapur and political and social personalities. Moreover, the funeral prayers of police constables and security guard of a bank that were offered in Javaid Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines Kabal. The funeral prayers were attended by Regional Police Officer Malakand, Nasir Mehmood Satti, Commander 6th Brigade, Sajid Akbar, Deputy Commissioner, Irfanullah Wazir, District Police Officer, Shafiullah Gandapur and large of police officials. A smartly turned out contingent of police presented salute to martyrs and afterwards bodies of martyred were sent to their areas with full honor. Floral wreaths were also put on coffins of martyrs and fateha was offered to rest the departed souls in eternal abode with peace.

RPO, Nasir Mehmood Satti said that sacrifices of martyred would not go vain and the culprits would be brought to court of law. He also paid tribute to martyred and expressed solidarity with bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, Swat Bar Association and High Court Mingora Bench Bar Association have called for a strike after the firing incident in Mingora. Both the bar associations will boycott court proceedings on Friday and will also register a protest against the incident. The banned organization has also claimed responsibility for the Mingora firing incident, in an alleged viral statement on social media, it has been said that our colleagues were killed in Banjoat area of Swat earlier for which we have taken revenge.