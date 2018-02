F.P. Report

LAHORE: The unidentified people on Saturday night locked the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s office in Lahore.

Waseem Khokhar, leader of MQM-P told private channel that all the computers and important documents were missing from the office after breaking the lock in presence of the police in Lahore city.

He added that on the directives of central leaders of MQM-P, we entered in the office with the police.

Chief of MQM-P, Farooq Sattar condemned the incident.

