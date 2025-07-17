Unprecedented water crisis in Kabul threatens 6 million residents, UN warns

KABUL (Ariana News): The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) on Thursday warned of a water crisis in Kabul, stating that six million people in the city are at risk of severe water shortages.

In a post on its X page, UN-Habitat said that water levels in Kabul have significantly declined.

According to the agency, addressing the water crisis in Afghanistan requires large-scale investment and close cooperation and coordination with international organizations.

The UN body also emphasized that raising public awareness on water consumption and management is essential to tackle the crisis.

Kabul is among the cities in the world that is rapidly losing its underground water resources at an alarming rate. If the current trend continues, Kabul could become the first modern city in the world to run out of drinking water within a few years.

Reports indicate that in some areas of Kabul, the groundwater level has dropped by more than 30 meters, and tens of thousands of families are facing severe drinking water shortages.

This drastic decline is mainly due to excessive water use, unregulated well drilling, and reduced rainfall in recent years.

Meanwhile, experts warn that if the situation persists, it could lead to the spread of infectious diseases, a decline in public health, and increased internal displacement.

Other specialists believe that practical and sustainable measures must be adopted to manage water resources.

They stress that without a national strategy for water resource management, not only Kabul but also other cities across Afghanistan could face similar crises in the near future.