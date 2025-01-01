Unregistered mobile phones pose national security threat: PTA

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) warned on Tuesday that unregistered mobile phones may pose a serious threat to national security.

According to a PTA spokesperson, the use of such devices in cybercrimes and financial fraud has increased significantly. Joint operations by the PTA and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the use of unregistered mobile phones have intensified. The spokesperson stated that the sale and purchase of fake, cloned and JV (joint venture) mobile phones are strictly prohibited.

Individuals involved in selling unregistered mobile devices will be arrested, prosecuted and the devices will be confiscated. The spokesperson added that under the Cyber Crime Act 2016, the use of illegal devices is a punishable offence.

Authorities have urged citizens to report the sale and purchase of unregistered devices to the FIA. Any devices not registered through the DIRBS (Device Identification Registration and Blocking System) will be blocked.