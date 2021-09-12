Unrest at two Karachi polling stations during cantonment board polls

KARACHI (INP): Voting suspended at two polling stations here during local government elections for cantonment boards after scuffles broke out among the workers of candidates Sunday.

Polling was suspended at Gulshan-e-Umair and Bright School polling stations in Malir after allegations of rigging at Gulshan-e-Umair women’s polling station.

The workers of candidates were engaged in scuffles over the rigging charges.

Disturbance also erupted at Bright School, a polling station for male voters. The workers of candidates chanted slogans against each other and involved in scuffles.

Polling station number 15 in Saeed Village, a women’s polling station, the workers of two political parties were resorted to rioting, while a demonstration also staged outside the polling station.

The SSP rushed to the scene and men were removed from the female polling station.

“We are trying to restore the voting process at the polling station”, police sources said. According to reports, two groups were also engaged in a clash at a polling station in Hyderabad’s Pathan Colony. Police rushed to the scene of the tension and trying to normalize the situation. Provincial election commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan and regional election commissioner Nadeem Haider visited Cantonment Board Korangi’s polling station. Talking to newsmen election commissioner said that the election commission didn’t receive any complaint. He said the polling process has been underway peacefully.

The voting has been underway at 39 cantonment boards of the country to elect local government representatives.