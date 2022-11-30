Unrestrained crimes and police feebleiness

According to the media, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the Inspector General Police to launch a crackdown against street crimes in the province along with devising a comprehensive plan to control the traffic congestion in major cities of the province. The Chief Minister ordered the district administration to keep a vigilant eye on the Public Services Delivery with a special focus on the Patwar system and the Dispute Resolution Councils to resolve the public issues at the grass root level.

There had been an unbelievable upsurge in street crimes including robberies, cell phones, and car-snatching, kidnapping, and cases of ransom, along with multiple incidents of rape and murders of innocent children both male and female in recent months. While cases of extortion, harassment, and blackmailing had increased significantly after the return of militants in some parts of the province. Meanwhile, irregular traffic and poor traffic plans in major cities have become a psychological problem for the citizens because most of the traffic lights are unserviceable, and traffic wardens are insufficient in numbers to man each and every crosssection in the city. Therefore, uncontrolled traffic portrays a jungle law in our cities and creates frustration and mental depression for the citizen on regular basis.

The government departments such as Police, Anti-Corruption Establishment, and district administration usually claim a bulk of the performance, towery achievements, and self-admiration at their end but physically robbers and gangesters roam freely in our cities, and lawlessness prevails everywhere across the province. Mahmood Khan is a sober Chief Minister of KP, who directed the Police to apprehend culprits and overcome street crimes instead of censuring the LEAs for their failure in maintaining law and order in the province. In fact, the maintenance of law and order is the sole responsibility of the Police and its sister agencies. They must feel their duty and act mechanically without sensation by the superior authority or political leadership. On the other hand, Political leaders must charge the top hierarchy of the LEAs who fail to perform their primary duty and endanger public life and property.