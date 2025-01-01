UNRWA says financial situation of agency expected to worsen

GAZA (Reuters): The UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA said on Tuesday it expected its financial situation to worsen, even before an anticipated decision by US President Donald Trump to continue a halt to its funding.

Asked to comment, UNRWA spokesperson Juliette Touma said: “When and if the Executive Order is issued we will be able to comment on that. Having said that, the financial health of UNRWA is very, very bad and it got worse over the past few months and is expected to continue to worsen.”