UNRWA warns Gaza’s water system collapsing amid Israeli strikes and fuel deprivation

NEW YORK : The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned that families across Gaza could die of thirst amid the collapse of water systems. “Just 40% of all drinking water production facilities remain functional.”

Due to continued bombardments, forced displacement orders, and the Israeli authorities’ ban on bringing in fuel for more than 100 days, UNRWA is now only able to provide around half of the cubic meters of water it was able to during the ceasefire, said UNRWA in a post on Facebook.

“Extracting water from wells stopped due to fuel shortages, others located in dangerous areas that are difficult to access, pipelines are broken and leaking, and water tankers that often do not arrive,” UNRWA said.

UNRWA further stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip.

courtesy : Wafa