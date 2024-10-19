UN’s Afghanistan human rights envoy to visit Canada

KABUL (Ariana News): The United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, will visit Canada from 20 to 26 October, the UN has announced.

Bennett will meet with a range of stakeholders to discuss the ongoing human rights crisis in Afghanistan and the ways in which the Canadian government can continue to stand for the human rights of the people of Afghanistan, the UN said in a statement.

Bennett will visit Ottawa to meet with representatives of the government of Canada. He will also travel to Toronto. He will engage with diverse groups of Afghans, including refugees who have been resettled in Canada since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized power in August 2021.

He will meet Afghan human rights defenders, including women human rights defenders, journalists, experts, and organisations supporting those who have fled Afghanistan, as well as Canadian civil society organisations.