UN’s DSG considers threat of use of nuclear weapons in the world is quite real

NEW YORK (TASS): The threat of the use of nuclear weapons is very real, now the risks are higher than at any time since the Cold War. This was stated on Monday by UN Deputy Secretary General (DSG), High Representative for Disa-rmament Affairs Izumi Na-kamitsu, speaking at the commission on disarmament.

“The current situation is a stark reminder that the danger of using nuclear weapons is not abstract, the threat is very real,” Nakamitsu said. “In addition, the risk [of use] is higher than at any time since the Cold War.”

The Deputy Secretary General noted that the likelihood of miscalculations and misunderstandings will become more real due to the development of new weapons systems. “It is necessary to stop the erosion of arms control. States must strictly comply with the obligations under the treaties,” Nakamitsu said.

