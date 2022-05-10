UN’s GA elects Czech Republic to UNHRC

NEW YORk (RIA Nov-osti): The General Assem-bly elected the Czech Republic to the UN Human Rights Council in the place vacated after the withdrawal of Russia, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

The Czech Republic was the only candidate. To be elected, she had to gain 97 votes, the country scored 157. It is expected that the Czech Republic will fulfill its duties in the HRC until December 31, 2023.

On April 7, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution suspending Russia’s work in the UNHRC due to a Russian special operation in Ukraine. The decision of the General Assembly deprived the Russian Federation of the right to vote and the right to speak in the Council. In response, Russia announced that it was terminating its powers in the HRC ahead of schedule. Thus, Russia has moved to the status of an observer at the HRC, which allows it to continue to participate in its work, introduce its own initiatives and take part in negotiations on draft resolutions.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that the suspension of Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council does not bring any “added value” to the Council itself, and the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the desire to “cancel” Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council an attempt to influence Moscow for independent politics.

The UN Human Rights Council consists of 47 permanent members who are elected by the UN General Assembly. Permanent members of the HRC have the right to vote during the adoption of resolutions or special sessions that are held by the Council. Members of the Council serve for a period of three years and are not eligible for immediate re-election after two consecutive terms of office. The Human Rights Council holds at least three regular sessions per year with a total duration of 10 weeks or more. They take place in March, June and September. Russia was previously elected to the 47 countries-permanent members of the HRC for a period from the beginning of 2021 to the end of 2023.

