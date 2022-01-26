UN’s SG calls for humanitarian exceptions to Afghanistan sanctions

NEW YORK (TASS): In-ternational financing of the budgetary sphere of Afg-hanistan should be allowed, humanitarian exceptions from the United Nations sanctions regime are needed. This was stated on Wednesday by UN Secretary General António Guterres, speaking at a meeting of the Security Council.

“We need to put aside the rules and conditions that limit not only the Afghan economy, but also our life-saving operations. At the moment of maximum need, these rules should be reviewed,” Guterres said. “International funding should be allowed to pay salaries to public sector workers. I reiterate my call for general licenses for humanitarian exemptions from the UN sanctions regime on Afghanistan.”

According to the Secretary General, financial institutions should be provided with legal guarantees that they will be able to work without fear of violating sanctions. “This includes the transitional engagement framework for Afghanistan announced today, a plan to extend and intensify humanitarian and development assistance to the people of Afghanistan while strengthening vital services and systems,” he said.

In addition, this also applies to recommendations on granting a new mandate to a UN special political mission, which “will support security, pro-gress and human rights.”

Alos, Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN said that Moscow notes the actions of the Taliban in the socio-economic sphere and to stop the terrorist threat.

Economic catastrophe looms over Afghanistan – Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.

Russia urges US to unfreeze Afghan assets, this should not be a subject of bargaining – First Deputy Representative to the UN.

To conduct a dialogue with the new Afghan authorities in the language of ultimatums is counterproductive – the first deputy representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.