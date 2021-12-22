UNSC adopts resolution on providing aid to Afghanistan with frozen funds

NEW YORK (RIA Novosti): The UN Security Council passed a resolution drafted by the United States, decides that the payment of funds for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is not a violation of the previously adopted Security Council obligations for States to freeze the assets of the Taliban (under sanctions of the United Nations for terrorist activities), according to the results of voting.

The document was adopted unanimously.

The resolution states that “the Security Council deci-des that humanitarian assistance and other activities a-imed at meeting basic hum-an needs in Afghanistan do not violate paragraph 1 (a) of resolution 2255 (2015).”

Paragraph 1 (a) of the previously adopted resolution 2255 obliged states to immediately freeze the funds and financial assets of the Taliban, as well as p-ersons and structures associated with them. At the sa-me time, neither these nor any other funds and financial assets should be used in the interests of the Taliban and related structures.

The resolution adopted today also states that “the processing and payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, as well as the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely provision of such (humanitarian – ed.) Assistance or to support such (humanitarian – ed.) activities are permitted.”

In doing so, the Security Council urges service providers to “use reasonable endeavors” to minimize the financial benefits of those on the relevant sanctions lists.

According to the text, the Security Council also asks the UN humanitarian coordinator to report to the Security Council every six months from the date of the adoption of the resolution on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, as well as on cases of payment or withdrawal of funds to persons or structures under sanctions.

As noted in the text, the Security Council requires all parties to provide full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access for UN humanitarian personnel and other humanitarian organizations, regardless of gender. It is assumed that in a year the Security Council will again return to discussing this issue to make a further decision.

Also, Russia hopes that the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council will make it possible to maximize the scale of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. This was stated on Wednesday by the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the World Organization Anna Evstigneeva, speaking at a meeting of the Security Council.

“We hope that the adopted document will allow to maximize the scale of humanitarian assistance with the involvement of the UN, humanitarian agencies, donors, regional organizations, as well as at the bilateral level,” she said. “This assistance should be provided to the Afghans promptly, without any preconditions.” …

“It is gratifying that the new [Afghan] authorities understand the importance of these efforts and demonstrate their readiness to cooperate to more quickly provide assistance to all those in need, including women and children, who are literally on the brink of survival in the current conditions,” Yevstigneeva said.

Russia calls on the United States and other Western countries to unfreeze Afghan assets, otherwise Afghanistan will not get out of the crisis, and delay in this matter threatens to further destabilize. “We are convinced that in the long term, without unfreezing its assets, Afghanistan will not get out of the current crisis. The country has been fully international financially dependent for 20 years and has not been able to get back on its feet,” the diplomat said. “The money is needed by doctors, teachers and other representatives of the social sector. as well as banks, whose lack of cash led to the paralysis of the economy.”

“We call on the United States and other Western donors to return the funds to the country. Further delay threatens with greater destabilization, large casualties, increased migration, terrorist activity and drug production,” said the Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.