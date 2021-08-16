UNSC calls for a new Govt. in Afghanistan

NEW YORK (Agencies): The UN Security Council has called for an urgent cessation of hostilities in Afghanistan and the creation of a new government, the Council said in a press statement following the meeting.

“The members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to all hostilities and for the creation, through inclusive negotiations, of a new government that will be united, inclusive and representative,” the statement said.

In addition, the council called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order. The Security Council also called for urgent negotiations to resolve the crisis of power and achieve a peaceful settlement through national reconciliation.