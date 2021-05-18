UNSC can’t slack off: China

BEIJING (AA): Terming the situation in the Middle East “alarming,” China on Tuesday said it supports all diplomatic efforts to stop the violence and protect civilians.

Zhang Jun, Beijing’s en-voy to the UN, called on th-e UN Security Council (U-NSC) to fulfill its “huge re-sponsibilities,” saying there is no reason to “slack off.”

“The situation on the ground remains alarming. We should spare no effort in calling for a cease-fire, stop of violence, and protection of civilians. We [C-hina] support all diplomatic efforts,” he said on Twitter.

“Meanwhile, the Secu-rity Council also shoulders huge responsibilities. Ther-e’s no reason to slack off.”

His statement came after China and Norway requested another UNSC meeting on Tuesday to discuss Israel’s continued offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Previous efforts for a statement from the council demanding an immediate cease-fire have all been blocked by the US.

Norway’s UN mission in New York tweeted: “The situation on the ground continues to deteriorate. Innocent civilians continue being killed amp; injured. We repeat: Stop the fire. End hostilities now.”

On Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry called on the US to take an unbiased stance and support the UNSC in playing its due role in easing the tensions.

“I have to stress that the overwhelming majority of UNSC members spoke w-ith one voice: all believed that the Security Council s-hould speak with a unanim-ous voice, advance the pe-ace talks process in a just manner and work for the peaceful coexistence of Pa-lestine and Israel,” spokes-person Zhao told reporters during his news briefing.