UNSC extends mission in Afghanistan for six months

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: The Security Council met on 17 Septe-mber, in New York and voted unanimously to pass resolution S/RES/2596 (2021) renewing UNAM-A’s mandate for six months until 17 March 2022.

Council members reque-sted the Secretary-General to prepare a written report by 31 January 2022, outlining “strategic and operational recommendations for the mandate of UNAMA in light of recent political, security, and social developments” in Afghanistan.

The members of the Co-uncil requested UNAMA to continue coordinating humanitarian assistance and asked the authorities to ensure access and security to UN staff to allow for the delivery of the much needed assistance. In resolution S/RES/2596 (2021) the Council emphasised the importance of establishing an inclusive government, upholding human rights and international law.