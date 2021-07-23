UNSC flays Turkey’s statements

NEW YORK (Agencies): The UN Security Council condemned the statements of the head of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyp-rus (TRNC) and Turkey on the Varosha quarter in the Cypriot Famagusta, called for an immediate abandonment of such a line of ac-tion, the Security Council chairman said in a statement. The application was approved on Friday.

The tourist quarter of Famagusta Varosha has been closed to the public since 1974 after the occupation of part of Cyprus by Turkish troops and the partition of the island. Varosha is protected by a 1984 UN Security Council resolution.

The head of the TR-NC, Ersin Tatar, during a visit to Northern Cyprus by Turkish President Erdogan, said that the military zone, which makes up 3.5% of the closed part of Varosha, will be demilitarized, and real estate in it can be returned to the owners.

According to the Cypriot authorities, the goal of Turkey is to promote plans to complete the partition of the island and create two states, which violates the right of the Greek Cypriots to property in the area, sin-ce in order to return it.