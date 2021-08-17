UNSC, Isaczai and true Afghans

The UN Security Council (UNSC) convened an urgent meeting on Afghanistan’s situation on Monday and after lengthy discussion adopted a resolution calling an urgent cessation of hostilities in Afghanistan and the creation of a new government, that will be united, inclusive, and representative of all ethnicities and regions of the Country. The Council also called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, restoration of security, civil and constitutional order. The Security Council also called for initiation of negotiations to resolve the crisis of power and achieve a peaceful settlement through national reconciliation. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that the United Nations presence will adapt to the security situation. He urged all countries to accept the Afghan refugees and refrain from any deportation.

The representative of former Ashraf Ghani government Ghulam Isaczai represented the country and spoke at the meeting of the Security Council. According to reports, T. S. Tirumurti, Indian Envoy to the UN and current Chair of the UNSC gave floor to Isaczai after the speech of the UN Secretary General to the forum. Like previous meeting, Isaczai flushed out most of the misattributed and false narrative at the meeting and informed the audience that there are reports of selective killings and robberies and people of Kabul now live-in fear. Isaczai said that the UN must demand the Taliban to completely stop selective killings, attacks out of revenge and respect international humanitarian law. Without having any locus standi to be at the forum, he blatantly swayed the world body and international community not to recognize the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan. Isaczai said that Afghanistan could now plunge into civil war and become a pariah state if the international community does not act to prevent violence. All the media outlets broadcasted a peaceful and smooth transition of power and a mutually coordinated or full evacuation by the Afghan Security Forces to provide space to Taliban fighters. As reported, no unpleasant incident has happened so far except the indiscriminate firing by the US troops at Kabul airport which caused several deaths of innocent Afghans. As, Izaczai has not so dare to condemn the inhumane act of American troops, therefore he cleared all baggage of false allegations against his rival. In fact, after the desertion of Ghani and the collapse of the Afghan government, Isaczai has no legal basis to represent Afghanistan at an international forum. However, that staged conspiracy was a part of a failed Indian strategy aimed at spoiling Afghan peace to fulfil its nefarious objectives in the region.

A close playmate of Isaczai and current chair of the UNSC, T. S. Tirumurti again denied Pakistan’s request to speak at the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan. Being next door neighbor and most affected country from Afghan conflict after Afghanistan, Pakistan deserves the opportunity to apprise the world forum about the ongoing situation in its neighboring state. However, such mean actions can’t undermine Pakistan’s importance. So, both Isaczai and Tirumurti can not avail this world forum for their biased and nefarious designs in future again.