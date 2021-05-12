UNSC meets to discuss Israel but US blocks de-escalation statement

NEW YORK (AFP): The UN Security Council held another emergency meeting Wednesday on worsening hostilities between Israel and Palestinians, again without agreeing on a joint statement due to opposition from the US, Israel’s key ally, according to diplomats.

The US saw the Security Council meeting as a sufficient show of concern, one diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“The US doesn’t see that a statement will help de-escalate,” said another.

According to several sources, 14 of the 15 members of the Council were in favor of adopting a joint declaration aimed at reducing tension.

The US mission to the UN was not immediately available for comment.

UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland warned the meeting that the “situation has deteriorated since Mon-day… there is a risk of a spiral of violence,” according to a diplomatic source.