UNSC will discuss Ukraine next week

NEW YORK (TASS): The United Nations Security Council next week will discuss the situation in Ukraine, including the visit to Kyiv of the Secretary General of the world organization António Guterres. Barbara Woo-dward, Permanent Repres-entative of Great Britain to the World Organization, announced this on Friday.

She noted that during the visit of the Secretary General to Kyiv, rocket attacks were reported.

“The secretary general’s mandate includes efforts to achieve peace, and it is our duty as members of the United Nations Security Council to support them. We will have the opportunity to discuss this very serious issue and the visit of the United Nations secretary general during next week’s discussion of Ukraine under the US chairmanship,” she said.

