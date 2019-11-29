Unstoppable PSX breaches 39000-barrier as 100-index gains another 581 points

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to shatter records as benchmark 100-index added another 581 points to breach 39000-barrier.

On the other hand, Pakistani rupee gained 7 paisa against US dollar and was traded at Rs155.25.

The easing of political noise in the capital city lent further support to the index as investors heaved a sigh of relief after verdict of the Supreme Court in the COAS extension case.

The recent rally that has helped Pakistan stocks trounce the rest of the world in the past three months is not done yet, according to one brokerage.

Large investors, including mutual funds and insurers, are expected to jump in as double-digit returns from fixed income have begun to ebb away, A.A.H Soomro, managing director at Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari Securities Pvt, said in an interview with the Bloomberg.